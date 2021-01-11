ACDP condemns 'indiscriminate shooting of Christians' by police

The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) has condemned what it labelled the “indiscriminate shooting of Christians” by the police during a church service in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning.

TimesLIVE reported that the police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse a group of about 250 people who had gathered for a church service in Sebokeng Zone 7.

Two church leaders, aged 47 and 69, were arrested for contravening level 3 lockdown regulations, which do not allow for church services to be held.

A 62-year-old woman was arrested for a similar contravention and for an additional charge of public violence.