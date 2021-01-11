'It represents pure capitalist greed and opportunism': Shivambu slams SAB campaign against booze ban

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has slammed SA Breweries' social media campaign against the alcohol ban, claiming it “represents pure capitalist greed and opportunism”.

SAB spearheaded a campaign on social media against the ban, allegedly including influencers such as Khanyi Mbau.

According to a brief purportedly sent by SAB to influencers, the campaign was set to run from January 4 until February 4.

TimesLIVE asked SAB to confirm if the brief circulating online was its brainchild, but the company did not confirm or deny it.

“We are taking part in an important national conversation that aims to help the country understand the dire consequences this third ban on the sale of alcohol is having on our industry and our extended value chain,” SAB told TimesLIVE.