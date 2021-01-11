Politics

Jackson Mthembu is fourth cabinet member to come down with Covid-19

11 January 2021 - 17:37 By TimesLIVE
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu is self-isolating with Covid-19. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

Jackson Mthembu has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Monday.

Mthembu, the minister in the presidency, was tested on Monday “after showing some symptoms”.

“As per the Covid-19 regulations, minister Mthembu as well as those who have come into contact with him will immediately self-quarantine,” said cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.

“He remains in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the coronavirus a speedy recovery.” 

Mthembu is the fourth cabinet member to be confirmed as infected the with coronavirus.

Mthembu said: “We once again urge all South Africans to play their part by continuing to regularly wash or sanitise their hands, properly wear a face mask and practise physical distancing at all times.”

