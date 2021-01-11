Land borders shut as SA struggles to contain Covid-19 infections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced closure of the country’s 20 land ports to the public — with people only allowed to cross in “limited circumstances”.

This is after the government realised that many people were being infected at the borders while waiting to be processed.

This is one of the two new regulations that have been added to the country's level 3 lockdown regulations, which have been extended to February 15. The second is the amendment of the curfew by an hour as it moves to 9pm-5am, from 9pm-6am.

On the closure of land borders, Ramaphosa said the congestion at many of the land points of entry was mostly due to people arriving without a confirmation of their Covid-19 results.

“To reduce congestion and the high risk of transmission, cabinet has decided that the 20 land ports of entry that are now open will be closed until February 15 for general entry and departure,” Ramaphosa said.