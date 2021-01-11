Mzansi weighs in on EFF case against Bheki Cele for alleged 'political interference'

Social media was buzzing with reaction after the EFF opened a criminal case against police minister Bheki Cele at the Sunnyside police station in Pretoria, accusing him of political interference and defeating the ends of justice.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was accompanied by Gauteng EFF officials on Monday to open a case against the minister. This emanates from the North Gauteng High Court ruling which revealed on Friday that the minister attempted to halt the suspensions of police officials who allegedly attempted to fraudulently procure personal protective equipment (PPE) last year.

TimesLIVE reported last week that Lt-Gen Peter Jacobs, Brig Albo Lombard, Col Isaac Walljee, Col Manogaran Gopal, Maj-Gen Maperemisa Lekalakala, and Col Bale Matamela were suspended between December 8 and 10 with full pay by the general commissioner, Khehla Sitole, after he mandated Lt-Gen Francinah Vuma on November 30 to investigate the allegations against the senior officials.

The officers were issued with notices of intention to suspend them and were invited to make submissions as to why they should not be shown the door.

The judgment revealed that Cele wrote two letters to Sitole on December 1 and 4. In the first letter, the minister asked that the inspector-general submit a report to him and halt the suspensions until its submission. In a second letter, Cele emphasised his position on the matter.