Politics

'Voetsek!': Malema responds to call by AfriForum's Ernst Roets for Twitter to suspend him

11 January 2021 - 07:53
EFF leader Julius Malema dismissed the latest call for his Twitter account to be suspended.
EFF leader Julius Malema dismissed the latest call for his Twitter account to be suspended.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

EFF leader Julius Malema has reacted to a suggestion from AfriForum’s Ernst Roets that he should be suspended on Twitter like US president Donald Trump.

The popular app permanently suspended Trump’s official account after his tweets violated the company’s policy against glorifying violence.

Trump’s tweets were about last week’s violent protests at the US Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of president-elect Joe Biden.

Twitter deletes new Trump tweets on @POTUS, suspends campaign account

Twitter Inc on Friday deleted new tweets posted by US President Donald Trump on official government account @POTUS and suspended the account of his ...
News
2 days ago

Over the weekend, Roets joined calls for the same to happen to Malema. He said the EFF leader has been reported many times.

Over the years, Malema has been reported on Twitter, but has never been suspended. In 2019, the app ruled his “only trust a dead white man” tribute to late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe as not violent, despite outrage online.

“If Trump’s tweets amount to incitement of violence, why hasn’t Twitter banned Julius Malema yet?” Roets asked.

Social media personality Renaldo Gouws also called for Malema to be banned from Twitter.

Malema responded, telling Roets to "voetsek" and sit down.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi came to his leader’s defence, saying, unlike Roets and Trump, Malema was “fighting against racism and all the violence it causes in the world”.

He added that it was Roets who "should be banned".

'He banna!' — Malema weighs in on Khusela Diko's 'Pray for America' plea

Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson was dragged for her post asking followers to "pray for America".
Politics
4 days ago

'You will get your apology in heaven': Julius Malema unfazed by 'Christmas party' backlash

Julius Malema has told a supporter who lashed out at him for allegedly flouting Covid-19 regulations that they will get an apology in heaven
Politics
1 week ago

IN QUOTES | From racism to Covid-19: 10 times Julius Malema spoke out in 2020

The EFF leader did not hold back this year on speaking his mind on various issues.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. ANC ‘at risk of losing power’: documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X