WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears mining-related evidence from long-term contractor to Alexkor
11 January 2021 - 10:00
The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Monday continue to hear mining-related evidence from long-term contractor to Alexkor, Gavin Craythorne.
The inquiry is also set to hear evidence about a mining joint venture between Alexkor and Alexander Bay.
Craythorne told the inquiry on Friday that he was excluded and his contract was terminated after he asked who was behind Scarlet Sky Investments, a company later linked to the Guptas.