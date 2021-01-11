Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears mining-related evidence from long-term contractor to Alexkor

11 January 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Monday continue to hear mining-related evidence from long-term contractor to Alexkor, Gavin Craythorne.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The inquiry is also set to hear evidence about a mining joint venture between Alexkor and Alexander Bay.

Craythorne told the inquiry on Friday that he was excluded and his contract was terminated after he asked who was behind Scarlet Sky Investments, a company later linked to the Guptas.

READ MORE:

Glencore supplied 'rubbish' coal, Ben Ngubane tells state capture inquiry

Multinational mining company Glencore allegedly reserved quality coal for exports and supplied Eskom with "rubbish".
Politics
1 month ago

Eskom, SIU gun for former execs Molefe, Koko and Singh to recoup billions allegedly funnelled to Guptas

Eskom and the Special Investigating Unit have initiated steps to recoup funds from former executives allegedly lost to state capture corruption
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. ANC ‘at risk of losing power’: documents spell out uncertain future for ruling ... Politics

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X