First lockdown not used to adequately prepare for Covid second wave, FF+ claims
The opportunity created by the initial lockdown period was not adequately used to prepare the health-care system for the second wave of infections, the Freedom Front Plus said on Monday.
Speaking after President Cyril Ramaphosa indicated that SA will remain on lockdown level three in the midst of a sharp rise in new Covid-19 cases, the party said this proved that the government had overreacted last year when it implemented draconian measures that had caused needless damage to the economy.
“The opportunity created by the initial lockdown period was not adequately used to prepare the health-care system for the second wave of infections.
“The field hospitals that were erected were taken down again while knowing full well that a second wave was on its way,” the party said.
It said the country's health-care services did not use the time it was afforded by the stringent and drawn-out lockdown period — during which many South Africans lost their jobs and income — to get ready. Regarding the latest measures, the FF+ said it was irrational that beaches remained closed as police were spending so much precious time, energy and money on apprehending and prosecuting lone individuals on beaches.
“Meanwhile, there are many areas in the country where health and safety measures are not adhered to at all and where lockdown restrictions are simply ignored. The police must rather focus their efforts on those areas and on combating ordinary crime.”
The FF+ said it was irrational to extend the ban on alcohol.
“The ban is not achieving the desired outcome. It is merely facilitating illegal trade, decreasing state revenue and depriving many people in this industry of a livelihood as jobs are lost.”
It said at most, stringent restrictions should be placed on the sale of alcohol, but an absolute ban was doing more damage than good.
