IN QUOTES | David Makhura says Gauteng is in the eye of second Covid-19 storm and it’s worse than expected

Gauteng premier David Makhura says the province is in the eye of the Covid-19 storm and cases are doubling faster than expected.

Makhura was speaking during a visit to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on Monday.

He said the next few weeks will be very challenging for the province as the number of Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

To date, the province has 338,071 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 6,170 deaths.

Here are six quotes from Makhura's address:

Rapid increase in admissions to hospitals

“In the last seven days, admissions in public hospitals in Gauteng increased from around 700 to above 2,000. If you combine public and private hospitals, the admissions are now above 4,000.”

Heat in Tshwane

“With regards to the second wave, Tshwane has the highest number of daily infections. In other words, the hotspot, as a metro and a region, it's at the centre. This is where the heat is at the moment.