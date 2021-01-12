IN QUOTES | David Makhura says Gauteng is in the eye of second Covid-19 storm and it’s worse than expected
Gauteng premier David Makhura says the province is in the eye of the Covid-19 storm and cases are doubling faster than expected.
Makhura was speaking during a visit to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on Monday.
He said the next few weeks will be very challenging for the province as the number of Covid-19 infections continue to rise.
To date, the province has 338,071 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 6,170 deaths.
Here are six quotes from Makhura's address:
Rapid increase in admissions to hospitals
“In the last seven days, admissions in public hospitals in Gauteng increased from around 700 to above 2,000. If you combine public and private hospitals, the admissions are now above 4,000.”
Heat in Tshwane
“With regards to the second wave, Tshwane has the highest number of daily infections. In other words, the hotspot, as a metro and a region, it's at the centre. This is where the heat is at the moment.
Numbers increasing faster
“We had prepared for the period in January when people return that the numbers are going to increase, but the increases are happening much faster and the numbers are much higher.”
Resurgence more than the first wave
“With regard to infections, we are just where we were at the peak of the first wave. Mid-July, the highest daily infection rate was at 6,500. Currently, in just over three to four days, the infection rate has been between 6,200 up to 6,900. All models are telling us that the resurgence may be more than the first wave.”
Indications from mid-December
“The number of fatalities has increased quite exponentially in Gauteng. We did say that after people return from the festive season there would be significant increases in Covid-19 cases in the provinces. By mid-December, there were already indications.”
Difficult two weeks ahead
“I want to say to the people of Gauteng that the next two weeks are going to be difficult on the side of government. We are doing everything in our power working with our health-care workers and law enforcement agencies to enforce the regulations.”