Koko 'angry and shocked' at claims he might have shared Eskom information with Guptas

The state capture commission on Tuesday failed to finalise the evidence of former Eskom executive Matshela Koko, as it had planned.

Koko was scheduled for a grilling on transactions that Eskom engaged in, particularly those that favoured companies linked to the Gupta family, such as a prepayment to mining company Tegeta.

This evidence was meant to last all of Tuesday, but the day was instead spent on former Eskom senior manager for fuel resources Ayanda Nteta, who was excused before wrapping up her testimony. The remainder of the time was used to revisit issues arising from Koko's previous appearances at the commission.

Among those was the contentious “businessman” info portal e-mail address to which Eskom executives sent sensitive internal communications. Conflicting versions have been presented at the commission as to who the e-mail address belonged to.