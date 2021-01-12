South Africans can come back home, but will be subject to Covid rules

“The closure will exempt certain very important services, which will include cargo and commercial goods, emergency medical treatment within the country, opening for diplomats and the deportation of people from SA. This includes opening for people who wish to go back home,” he said.

Motsoaledi said could not prevent people from going home.

He said exemptions would “also include learners from our neighbouring countries who attend school every day in SA but sleep in their respective countries”.

“If people do not fall under the mentioned categories but believe their case is worth considering they can apply to the minister of home affairs for exemption,” the minister said.

Those applying must provide a copy of their passport, copy of temporary visa and a demonstration of extraordinary circumstances as to why they should be permitted to enter or leave SA. They also have to indicate how long they intend being in the country and provide proof of residency in SA.