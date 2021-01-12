Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears testimony related to Eskom from Matshela Koko

12 January 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Tuesday hear testimony from Eskom acting senior manager Ayanda Ntetha as well as former CEO Matshela Koko.


During his testimony last month, Koko, told the commission that there was an orchestrated witch-hunt against him because he preferred nuclear power over renewable energy.

He said the two energy plans represented two different political interests: President Cyril Ramaphosa, who pushed for renewable energy, and former president Jacob Zuma, who preferred nuclear power.

Previously, Koko alleged that Ramaphosa had interfered in his dismissal in 2018.  

This week the commission is also expected to hear evidence from the parastatal's ex-CEO Brian Molefe, and former CFO Anoj Singh.

