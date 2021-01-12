Well wishes pour in for Jackson Mthembu after he tests positive for Covid-19
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has been inundated with support and well wishes after he tested positive for Covid-19.
Stephen Smuts tweeted: “We wish the minister, who has been at the forefront of the Covid-19 battle in SA, a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, sir.”
On Monday presidency spokesperson Phumla Williams said Mthembu was the fourth member of the executive to test positive for the coronavirus.
Last week, employment and labour deputy minister Boitumelo Moloi, co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Obed Bapela and water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo also tested positive for the virus.
“The minister in the presidency, Mr Jackson Mthembu, has tested positive for Covid-19. The minister took the test earlier today after showing some symptoms. As per the Covid-19 regulations, minister Mthembu and those who have come in contact with him will immediately self-quarantine,” said Williams.
The minister tweeted that he had visited a military hospital on Monday after experiencing abdominal pain.
“Today I visited the military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for abdominal pain. After undergoing tests, I tested positive for Covid 19. Plans are afoot to get all my family members and close associates tested as well,” he said.
I want to thank the many South Africans who have wished me a speedy recovery . As a people we must overcome Covid 19 .— Minister Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) January 11, 2021
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is among scores who wished the minister well.
These are some of the messages:
Wishing Minister @JacksonMthembu_ a speedy recovery from his #COVID19 diagnosis 💐 https://t.co/kO4uhBR3Xq— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) January 11, 2021
Wishing a speedy recovery to my second favourite Minister.— Madeleine Fullard (@mfullard2) January 11, 2021
(as a government worker my favourite Minister has to be my own Minister, I know you understand 😄)
@JacksonMthembu_ Wishing you strength in your fight vs Covid and a speedy recovery,— Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) January 12, 2021
Wishing you a quick recovery @JacksonMthembu_ and return to good health. https://t.co/GUmnXobGKU— Pippa Green (@green_pippa) January 11, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery Mkhaya. You're a soldier. 🤞🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/z0VVwfD2Ev— Thando Graham (@thandograham) January 11, 2021
Speedy recovery Minister https://t.co/WP8TYmO23S— Phalanndwa Vasco (@elias_setelele) January 11, 2021