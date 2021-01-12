Politics

Well wishes pour in for Jackson Mthembu after he tests positive for Covid-19

12 January 2021 - 13:00
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has tested positive for Covid-19. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has been inundated with support and well wishes after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Stephen Smuts tweeted: “We wish the minister, who has been at the forefront of the Covid-19 battle in SA, a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, sir.” 

On Monday presidency spokesperson Phumla Williams said Mthembu was the fourth member of the executive to test positive for the coronavirus.

Jackson Mthembu is fourth cabinet member to come down with Covid-19

Jackson Mthembu has tested positive for Covid-19, he confirmed on Monday.
Politics
21 hours ago

Last week, employment and labour deputy minister Boitumelo Moloi, co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Obed Bapela and water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo also tested positive for the virus.

“The minister in the presidency, Mr Jackson Mthembu, has tested positive for Covid-19. The minister took the test earlier today after showing some symptoms. As per the Covid-19 regulations, minister Mthembu and those who have come in contact with him will immediately self-quarantine,” said Williams.

The minister tweeted that he had visited a military hospital on Monday after experiencing abdominal pain.

Today I visited the military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for abdominal pain. After undergoing tests, I tested positive for Covid 19. Plans are afoot to get all my family members and close associates tested as well,” he said. 

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela is among scores who wished the minister well.

These are some of the messages:

