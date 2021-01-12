'What circus is this, really?': Andile Mngxitama fumes after being implicated at Zondo commission

Outspoken Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama has come out guns blazing against the state capture inquiry, accusing it of “wasting R1bn” and giving attention to “agents of lies”.

This after the commission last week sent to Mngxitama a Rule 3.3 notice informing him that he is going to be implicated by an anonymous witness who was billed to give testimony late this month. The notice is issued to those who are to be implicated by a witness, informing them that they will be implicated.

The witness, an operative of the State Security Agency (SSA), is expected to tell the commission of alleged acts of corruption, fraud and money laundering, among other things, in which Mngxitama is allegedly involved.

Mngxitama said this was “laughable” because he had never engaged in any illegality. According to him, the commission was clutching at straws in an attempt to smear anyone associated with former president Jacob Zuma.

This was why he believes that the commission “has lost direction”, as its sole mission was “only to tarnish reputations of political players who are opponents of white monopoly capital”.