You must appear or face criminal charges: state capture inquiry to Jacob Zuma

The state capture inquiry’s secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala has moved to remind former president Jacob Zuma to appear at the oral hearings next week.

In a letter sent to Zuma on Monday, Mosala emphasised that should Zuma fail to appear “without sufficient cause”, his conduct would be tantamount to committing a criminal offence.

According to the inquiry, Zuma is obligated to show up at the hearings next week since summons were issued against him.

This is even if the Constitutional Court has not issued its judgment on the inquiry’s application for the summons against Zuma to be enforced.

“As you know, on December 29 2020 the ConCourt reserved its judgment in the application I brought in that court for an order that you comply with the summonses requiring you to appear before the commission on January 18-22 2021 and on 1 February 15-19 2021,” wrote Mosala.

“It is possible the ConCourt might not have handed down its judgment by January 18.