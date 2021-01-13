Eastern Cape concerned about Covid-19 vaccine rollout in far-flung areas

The Eastern Cape government has expressed concern that it may encounter problems with vaccination distribution to far-flung areas of the province.

Acting head of the provincial health department Dr Sibongile Zungu said they were considering using schools as vaccination sites because a large proportion of the province's population cannot access health-care facilities within a 5km radius of where they live.

Zungu told parliament's health portfolio committee on Wednesday that of the 24,494 communities in SA, the inhabitants of 6,328 of them had to travel more than 5km to reach a health-care facility to be vaccinated. She said 2,873, or 45%, of these communities were in the Eastern Cape.

Schools, said Zungu, were a good option because most communities had them nearby.

“We are looking for guidance from the national department of health as to the safety requirements for vaccination rollout, so that we can start accrediting spaces to be used to ensure that communities will be within 5km of a site,” she said.