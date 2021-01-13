IN QUOTES | Dlamini-Zuma says government will review lockdown restrictions after Covid-19 peak

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says it is too early to tell how long Covid-19 lockdown regulations will remain in place.

Dlamini-Zuma was briefing media on Tuesday on lockdown level 3 regulations after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Monday.

The president announced that SA would remain on adjusted level 3 of the lockdown. Alcohol sales and distribution remain prohibited and so are beach activities in hotspot areas.

Here are five key quotes from Dlamini-Zuma’s briefing:

Regulations protect lives

“The regulations are not just meant for their sake. They are in place because of what is happening with infections. The infection rate is high. The president did say some regulations will be reviewed when we have passed the peak and the numbers have dropped sufficiently to allow us to remove some regulations.”