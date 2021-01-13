'The vulnerable first, we can wait': Phumzile Van Damme and Derek Hanekom on Covid-19 vaccine

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme and ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom have not only endorsed the Covid-19 vaccine, which is expected to arrive in SA soon, but have also said they are willing to wait until all vulnerable groups have received their jabs before they are vaccinated.

In his address to the nation on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said SA has a comprehensive vaccination strategy in place which is aimed at reaching all parts of the country. Ramaphosa said the vaccine will be rolled out in three phases and will ensure SA reaches population or herd immunity.