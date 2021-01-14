IN QUOTES| Julius Malema on closing airports, EFF 'exodus' & THAT Christmas party

EFF leader Julius Malema says the government should not have closed the land ports of entry to countries like Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

Addressing his first media briefing this year, Malema on Thursday lashed out at President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ruling party for their “hatred of fellow Africans”.

Earlier this week, Ramaphosa said the cabinet had decided to close 20 land borders as one of the measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“Cabinet has decided the 20 land ports of entry that are now open will be closed until February 15 for general entry and departure. These include the six busiest border posts which are Beitbridge, Lebombo, Maseru Bridge, Oshoek, Ficksburg and Kopfontein,” said the president.

Malema said the government should have closed the airports instead.