Politics

United States of Africa? Dali Mpofu defends EFF border policy

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter
14 January 2021 - 13:40
Dali Mpofu has defended the EFF's policy on borders and immigration.
Dali Mpofu has defended the EFF's policy on borders and immigration.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Former EFF national chairperson, advocate Dali Mpofu, has hit back at critics of the party's policy on immigration, urging them to take a young history lesson about the African continent.

The party has sparked deep debate on social media for several years over its calls to remove all borders and unify the whole continent.

One social media user claimed he was “cool” with the party until it “encouraged the open border policy”.

“That's where you've lost my vote going forward. I have travelled the world over, there's no country with open borders. Even the small Caribbean islands take border control seriously to protect their citizens,” he added.

Mpofu responded, asking the user to research how the borders of Africa were decided and offering a young history lesson.

“Please do a little research on: who drew the 'borders' of Afrika, when and why? For your information the USA has open borders between 50 states. That’s the only reason it is called “the United States of America”!" he said.

His comments sparked further debate, with some backing Mpofu and others claiming the comparison was flawed.

READ MORE

Total truck-up: Covid delays at SA borders cost freight firms nearly R3bn

Covid test certificate demand causes huge congestion that will force many companies to close, industry warns
News
2 days ago

Certain categories of people allowed to cross at border posts, despite closures

All 20 land borders that remained open will be closed until February 15, according to the new Disaster Management Act regulations promulgated on ...
News
2 days ago

South Africans can come back home, but will be subject to Covid rules

The government cannot prevent South Africans from returning home, says home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Will they or won’t they? Cyril says there is concern about reopening schools Politics
  2. 'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - ... Politics
  3. RECORDED | Ramaphosa speaks to the nation Politics
  4. Transactions, not transmissions! NDZ warns banks over ‘superspreader’ ATMs Politics
  5. IN FULL | Vaccines, booze ban and new curfew times: Ramaphosa's full address to ... Politics

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X