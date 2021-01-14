Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues to hear Eskom-related testimony

14 January 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Thursday hear testimony from former acting director-general of the department of public enterprises Matsietsi Mokholo.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

On Wednesday the commission's chairperson Raymond Zondo was not impressed with the inquiry's legal team that seemingly committed an own goal that brought a temporary reprieve from accountability for former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh.

Zondo was forced to grant a postponement of Singh's testimony which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

This because the legal team, in the summons it issued to Singh for his appearance, cited an affidavit that Singh had “submitted” which does not exist.

According to Zondo, it would be unjust to expect Singh to testify on a non-existent affidavit.

The commission is also expected to hear evidence from Eskom's Mosilo Mothepu, and Bianca Goodson

READ MORE:

Koko 'angry and shocked' at claims he might have shared Eskom information with Guptas

The state capture commission on Tuesday failed to finalise the evidence of former Eskom executive Matshela Koko, as it had planned.
Politics
1 day ago

Zondo furious at own goal by state capture inquiry legal team in Anoj Singh summons

The Zondo commission legal team has committed an own goal that has brought a temporary reprieve from accountability for former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh.
Politics
20 hours ago

Headaches likely for Zondo as he prepares to hear testimonies of Koko, Molefe & Singh

The Zondo commission has allocated this week to Eskom-related testimony from former executives of the power utility, including former CEOs Matshela ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Will they or won’t they? Cyril says there is concern about reopening schools Politics
  2. 'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - ... Politics
  3. RECORDED | Ramaphosa speaks to the nation Politics
  4. Transactions, not transmissions! NDZ warns banks over ‘superspreader’ ATMs Politics
  5. IN FULL | Vaccines, booze ban and new curfew times: Ramaphosa's full address to ... Politics

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X