WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry continues to hear Eskom-related testimony

On Wednesday the commission's chairperson Raymond Zondo was not impressed with the inquiry's legal team that seemingly committed an own goal that brought a temporary reprieve from accountability for former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh.

Zondo was forced to grant a postponement of Singh's testimony which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

This because the legal team, in the summons it issued to Singh for his appearance, cited an affidavit that Singh had “submitted” which does not exist.

According to Zondo, it would be unjust to expect Singh to testify on a non-existent affidavit.

The commission is also expected to hear evidence from Eskom's Mosilo Mothepu, and Bianca Goodson