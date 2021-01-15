Urgent action plan needed at SA’s ports of entry: home affairs committee

The portfolio committee on home affairs has called for an urgent action plan from stakeholder departments at ports of entry in the country, aimed at ensuring adherence to health protocols intended to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

The committee said the state of affairs at border entry posts between SA and Mozambique undermined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to close borders to reduce congestion and the high risk of transmissions, with people only allowed to cross in “limited circumstances”.

“Members of the committee were unanimous in their criticism of the operation within the border post, more especially because the authorities are processing a limited number of people as a result of closed borders,” committee chairperson Bongani Bongo said.

After a recent visit to the Lebombo border as part of its oversight programme, the committee found that there was no adherence to basic health protocols such as social distancing and availability of hand sanitisers and other measures to fight Covid-19.

Bongo said it was also worrying that there were limited port health practitioners to test people arriving at the border.