Politics

WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe in the spotlight at state capture commission

15 January 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Click to edit the in

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is expected to testify before the state capture commission on Friday.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Molefe had served as CEO of another state owned entity, Transnet, before moving to the power utility.

In August 2020, his former bodyguard told the state capture inquiry how he found a backpack belonging to Molefe, half-full with bundles of R200 notes.

The bodyguard - whose identity was masked and named “Witness 1" - said this happened at the Transnet offices.

The backpack, he said, was the same one Molefe used to carry on his alleged visits to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.

READ MORE:

'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has turned to the courts again, this time to question a ruling that he should pay the legal fees of a challenge against ...
Politics
1 day ago

State capture: How former army general 'irregularly' scored R95m from Transnet

Transnet skeletons that are 13 years old have risen to haunt former defence force general Siphiwe Nyanda
Politics
1 day ago

Zondo furious at own goal by state capture inquiry legal team in Anoj Singh summons

The Zondo commission legal team has committed an own goal that has brought a temporary reprieve from accountability for former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Will they or won’t they? Cyril says there is concern about reopening schools Politics
  2. 'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - ... Politics
  3. Transactions, not transmissions! NDZ warns banks over ‘superspreader’ ATMs Politics

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X