WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe in the spotlight at state capture commission

Molefe had served as CEO of another state owned entity, Transnet, before moving to the power utility.

In August 2020, his former bodyguard told the state capture inquiry how he found a backpack belonging to Molefe, half-full with bundles of R200 notes.

The bodyguard - whose identity was masked and named “Witness 1" - said this happened at the Transnet offices.

The backpack, he said, was the same one Molefe used to carry on his alleged visits to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.