Politics

Are schools opening soon? Education department has the answers

Note: This livestream is expected to start at 9am

15 January 2021 - 09:01 By TimesLIVE

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga addresses the media on Friday on the state of readiness for starting the 2021 school year.

This comes as the country is battling the second wave of Covid-19, with more than 200,000 cases of the deadly virus recorded since the beginning of the year.

On Thursday, Sunday Times Daily reported that the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) recommended that the reopening of schools be postponed from January 27 to February 15 because of the spike in Covid-19 infections.

READ MORE:

Warning against uncompetitive conduct as schools prepare to reopen

As schools prepare for the 2021 academic year, the Competition Commission has vowed to take action against those not complying with the Competition ...
News
1 day ago

53% of adults want schools closed until Covid-19 situation improves - survey

As the country intensifies its fight against Covid-19, a survey conducted by UJ has revealed that the majority of people are against the reopening of ...
News
1 day ago

Don’t fail SA’s kids again, reopen schools, say top profs

The NCCC wants this postponed to February 15, with the education minister set to address the issue on Friday
News
15 hours ago

Most read

  1. Will they or won’t they? Cyril says there is concern about reopening schools Politics
  2. 'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - ... Politics
  3. Transactions, not transmissions! NDZ warns banks over ‘superspreader’ ATMs Politics

Latest Videos

EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X