Are schools opening soon? Education department has the answers
Note: This livestream is expected to start at 9am
15 January 2021 - 09:01
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga addresses the media on Friday on the state of readiness for starting the 2021 school year.
This comes as the country is battling the second wave of Covid-19, with more than 200,000 cases of the deadly virus recorded since the beginning of the year.
On Thursday, Sunday Times Daily reported that the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) recommended that the reopening of schools be postponed from January 27 to February 15 because of the spike in Covid-19 infections.