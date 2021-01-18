ANC integrity commission must get more bite, say veterans

The ANC Veterans League wants the powers of the party’s integrity commission to be strengthened by making its recommendations binding.

In addition, the league wants the commission to present its reports directly to the national executive committee (NEC).

The league’s president Snuki Zikalala said these are among the measures the ANC has to take in its undertaking to give the commission more teeth.

This comes as the party’s national working committee is expected to go through the terms of reference regarding how the party should enforce the step aside rule for those facing criminal charges.

The matter would then be tabled before the NEC.