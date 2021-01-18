DA leader John Steenhuisen threatens legal action over vaccine rollout transparency

The opposition DA is threatening to take President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government to court if they fail to provide details of their Covid-19 vaccine rollout plan.

During a media address, party leader John Steenhuisen said the DA will send a letter to Ramaphosa giving him a week to divulge details regarding vaccine procurement, pricing, budget and distribution plans in SA.

His address comes while the government is under immense pressure from the public and civil society over its perceived failure to secure a Covid-19 vaccine earlier.

A number of European and other countries have started vaccinating their citizens.

“We will need absolute clarity from the government on how they intend to manage the vaccination programme. No more double-speak and no more spin. We will need to know, in full detail, where our shipments of vaccines are coming from, how many doses will be in each shipment and when will they arrive,” said Steenhuisen.