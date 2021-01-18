IFP says Mangosuthu Buthelezi is 'alive and well', dismissing rumours of his death

Former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is alive and well.

The IFP released a statement on Monday dismissing rumours that the 92-year-old politician had passed on.

Party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the rumours circulated after a caller to a local radio show erroneously suggested Buthelezi had died.

Hlengwa said it was in fact Buthelezi's cousin who had passed away.

“We wish to reassure the many friends, supporters and colleagues of Prince Buthelezi that he is alive and well.

“While he is grieving the loss of so many due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he himself is in good health and continuing with his responsibilities as a member of parliament,” said Hlengwa.

“One caller on a radio show badly misspoke, without being corrected by the host, and the family is now being inundated with frantic calls and deep concern.

“We reiterate that there is no cause for alarm. Thankfully, we are still blessed with the presence of our founder and president emeritus,” he added.

The nonagenarian beat Covid-19 in August last year, a week before his 92nd birthday.

No other adverse health status has been reported since he contracted the virus.

TimesLIVE