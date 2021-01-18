Mmusi Maimane: 'Class periods must not be superspreader events'

Mmusi Maimane has called on the basic education department to ensure classrooms and schools are safe for teachers and pupils when schools reopen on February 15.

The One SA Movement leader said there needs to be a vaccination programme that will ensure the protection of staff and pupils, and personal protective equipment (PEE) must be provided.

“We cannot, like we saw last year, have weeks in which some schools had PPE and others did not. We have to deliver all PPE to schools. We have to fix infrastructure at all schools.

“It cannot be that there is complete injustice in some schools. Some are still using pit latrines and some schools still do not have running water.

“More than anything, we have to ensure community viral loads are more than maintained and we can assess thoroughly whether it is safe to open the schools in each particular community,” Maimane said in a video shared on social media.