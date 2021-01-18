Stellenbosch municipality loses two councillors and seven staff to Covid-19

The two councillors, Manie Pietersen from the DA and Derrick Hendrickse from the EFF, died within days of each other earlier this month, the municipality said.

“These two sudden losses, mere days from each other, sent shock waves through the municipality and indeed the entire community,” the statement said.

Pietersen was the mayoral committee member for youth, sport and culture, and Hendrickse an outspoken government critic who often highlighted the plight of landless communities.