ANC to suspend Carl Niehaus for 'attacking' senior party leaders

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus has declined to comment on the ANC's intention to place him on suspension after he attacked ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte in a recent statement.

“I do not comment on leaked letters,” Niehaus said on Tuesday morning when asked to comment on the letter sent to him informing him of the intention to place him on suspension.

When pressed further on the knowledge of the letter, he said: “Stop it. I am not commenting.”

In the letter addressed to Niehaus and dated January 19, ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule reminds him he has been employed in the secretary-general’s office since March 2019 to give direct support to the work of the secretary-general.

She wrote: “You have been advised, on more than one occasion, that your public statements and social media posts are unbecoming of someone working in this high office, which has the primary responsibility of driving and co-ordinating the work of all structures of the ANC. You also received a written warning to this effect on October 12 2019.