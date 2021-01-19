'Dear Carl, you're on your own,' Ace Magashule tells Niehaus as ANC moves to suspend him

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has distanced himself from statements made by one of his most loyal supporters, Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

Niehaus was on Tuesday informed that there was an intention to place him on suspension from his position in the ANC office of the secretary-general and that he could possibly face disciplinary action for launching a personal attack on the party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte.

“I have observed, with concern, that you are involved in activities that create the impression that you act on instructions from me. I wish to distance myself from your remarks regarding the NEC in which I am a member,” said Magashule.

He added that the need for the radical transformation of the economy was an important resolution of the ANC.

“These resolutions bind and commit all members and structures of the ANC. They are not, and cannot be allowed to be perceived as, the domination of ‘RET forces’ or any other grouping or faction.

“Any attempt to create such an impression is wrong, creates disunity within the ANC, and as such must be repudiated. Accordingly, I distance myself from any and all activities which cause disunity in my name.”