Politics

'Grow up!' - Lindiwe Zulu responds to criticism over Sassa water cannon incident

19 January 2021 - 10:50
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has come under fire after police used water cannons on social grant applicants during her visit last week to a Sassa office in Cape Town. File photo.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has come under fire after police used water cannons on social grant applicants during her visit last week to a Sassa office in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Linda Mthombeni

“You’ll be a minister one good day. If not, you’ll be responsible for somebody or something and you’ll be confronted with situations. Grow up!”

This is what social development minister Lindiwe Zulu told a critic who raised concern about the police using water cannons on social grant applicants outside a SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) office in Cape Town.

Zulu had posted a picture of herself climbing out of a police van during a visit to the office, which she captioned, “All in a day’s work. We go there to help solve the problems”.

While some praised the minister, many slammed Zulu for the post, with one claiming she was “in the comfort of a nyala while our grandmothers with disabilities were being sprayed with water. Ay, unesibindi mama [you have the gall]”.

JUSTICE MALALA | Soon, SA will turn those water cannons on the ANC

It happened to the NUM at Marikana and it will happen to the ruling party, which is fast losing touch with its people
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Another wrote: “This is the same truck that was used to water spray on old people with disabilities. Sies, you are afraid of white people and yet oppress black people.”

Zulu responded: “You will grow up to the challenges of the world. Hope you rise to the occasion.” 

She told another critic, who accused her of acting like a celebrity, to not be “irritated” by her work.

Scores have flocked to Sassa offices across the country to apply for temporary disability grants after the agency cancelled more than 200,000 temporary disability grant payments on December 31. The grant is for South Africans who cannot work due to illnesses or disabilities. 

Responding to police using water cannons to force applicants in line to adhere to social distancing, human rights organisation Black Sash called for the intervention of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

TimesLIVE reported that Zulu told journalists at the Sassa office that her department “should have been able to plan better” for the grants which lapsed this month.

On the use of water cannons, the minister said the situation had grown out of hand.

“Nobody would ever want to use water cannons just for the sake of it. The bottom line is that the situation was getting out of hand and people were refusing to social distance and queue,” the minister said.

MORE:

Poor forced to pay R120 to access R350 social grant

A R120 chunk of the R350 Nomangesi Ndwayana and Nandile Ngemntu will each receive from the Covid-19 social relief of distress grant will go to pay ...
News
1 day ago

CARTOON | Grant recipients forced to queue soaking wet on a rainy day

Sassa offices nationwide have seen lengthy queues this week, with many people sleeping on the streets to keep their places, after the cancellation on ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

WATCH | ‘You treat us like dogs’: Fuming disability grant beneficiaries sleep outside Cape Town Sassa office

More than 100 temporary disability grant beneficiaries have been sleeping outside the SA Social Security Agency offices in Bellville, Cape Town since ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Transactions, not transmissions! NDZ warns banks over ‘superspreader’ ATMs Politics
  2. 'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - ... Politics

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X