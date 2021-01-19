Latest deployment of soldiers costing SA R95m for just a month

The latest deployment of soldiers in SA streets for about a month under level 3 of the lockdown regulations will cost the country nearly R100m, the parliamentary standing committee on defence said on Tuesday.

It made the revelation after receiving a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa dated January 8.

“The letter informs parliament that the deployment will run from December 29 2020 to January 31 2021, at a cost of R95,666,944,” said co-chairperson of the joint standing committee Cyril Xaba.