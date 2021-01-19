Maimane calls on Twitter to ban Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni

With US President Donald Trump banned from Twitter, One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has called for the same for Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

Maimane's call comes after Museveni was re-elected for a sixth term claiming 58.6% of the vote. His rival opponent Bobi Wine denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject them.

TimesLIVE reported that Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, won 34.8% of the vote, according to the country's election commission.

The Ugandan government banned all social media and messaging apps ahead of the election and ordered that the internet be shut off.

Museveni has been in power for 35 years and campaigned for another term, arguing his long experience makes him a good leader.

He has been accused of killing citizens who do not abide by his law. Museveni previously signed into law a “kill the gays” bill, but it was ruled invalid on a technicality by the courts in 2014.