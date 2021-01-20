I stopped the water-bombing of Sassa recipients, Lindiwe Zulu tells MPs

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has told parliament she was the one who stopped the water-bombing of queuing SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant recipients in Bellville last Friday.

Zulu told the National Assembly's portfolio committee on social development that, contrary to information in the public domain, she did not run away from the Sassa clients nor did she seek refuge in a police vehicle. She said she only got in theCasspir to use its loud-hailer.

She said she, along with Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela, had been speaking to people in the queues and requested them to keep to the required physical distance.

“We never went to the police or anybody. Secondly, I only got on to the Casspir because we did not have a loud-hailer,” she said.

Zulu added that this was “to use the communication of the police”.