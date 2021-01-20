IN QUOTES | 'This pandemic is nothing to joke about': Oscar Mabuyane warns against Covid conspiracies

Providing education when schools reopen

“The provincial department of education is in the process of rolling out the risk-adjusted examination plus arrangements for the reopening of schools, taking lessons from the previous approach to the reopening.”

Stop spreading baseless conspiracy theories

“We want to dispel the myths and conspiracies about the vaccine with the contempt they deserve. The pandemic we are dealing with is nothing to joke about. People must desist from peddling misinformation about the vaccine. We have health authorities who will ensure we receive a safe vaccine that has gone through rigorous scientific analysis and has been approved by independent regulators.”

Improved service delivery will prevent superspreaders

“In all our service centres, we want to ensure services are provided to the people of our province in a safe environment so these centres do not become superspreaders of Covid-19. The government is improving service provision so people don’t meet at centres in big numbers.”