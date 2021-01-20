IN QUOTES | 'This pandemic is nothing to joke about': Oscar Mabuyane warns against Covid conspiracies
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday urged residents not to spread baseless conspiracy theories about the vaccine and spread of Covid-19.
The premier was addressing a media briefing regarding the province’s response to the pandemic.
Mabuyane said the provincial government will vaccinate more than three million people from the age of 18, prioritising health-care workers and individuals with underlying conditions.
The recipients will be among 40 million South Africans, or 67% of the country's population, who will receive the vaccine.
Here are five quotes from the briefing:
Nearly 200,000 have contracted the virus in Eastern Cape
“The total number of people infected by Covid-19 in our province since the start of the pandemic last year is 187,171. A total of 172,623 have recovered. Sadly, we have lost about 9,510 people in our province. This leaves us with 5,038 active cases.”
More than 3 million will receive vaccine in the province
“The Eastern Cape government will vaccinate about 3.7 million from 18 years of age. Our health workers and vulnerable people with comorbidities will be vaccinated first. The national department of health will procure the vaccine. The provincial government will only procure the ancillary supplies.”
Providing education when schools reopen
“The provincial department of education is in the process of rolling out the risk-adjusted examination plus arrangements for the reopening of schools, taking lessons from the previous approach to the reopening.”
Stop spreading baseless conspiracy theories
“We want to dispel the myths and conspiracies about the vaccine with the contempt they deserve. The pandemic we are dealing with is nothing to joke about. People must desist from peddling misinformation about the vaccine. We have health authorities who will ensure we receive a safe vaccine that has gone through rigorous scientific analysis and has been approved by independent regulators.”
Improved service delivery will prevent superspreaders
“In all our service centres, we want to ensure services are provided to the people of our province in a safe environment so these centres do not become superspreaders of Covid-19. The government is improving service provision so people don’t meet at centres in big numbers.”
LISTEN | Dr Anban Pillay answers our vaccine questions