KZN Cogta MEC condemns murders of two traditional leaders

20 January 2021 - 11:01 By Mluleki Mdletshe
KwaZulu-Natal's Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka has condemned the killings of two traditional leaders at the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka said the recent murders of two chiefs has undermined the institution of traditional leaders in the province.

He condemned the murder of Bongumusa Mdluli, who served as chief under the Manyavu Traditional Council in the uMgungundlovu district.

Mdluli was gunned down by unknown assailants at his home near Cato Ridge, outside Pietermaritzburg, on Sunday.

According to a Cogta statement, Mdluli's murder brings to two the number of chiefs killed over the weekend in that district.

Richard Bonginkosi, who served as chief under the Nxamalala sub-clan, was fatally shot at his home near Howick.

Hlomuka said he was concerned about the “blatant disregard for human life by forces hell-bent on undermining the institution of traditional leadership within KwaZulu-Natal”.

“We appeal to communities to not take the law into their own hands but to work with the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the cowards who committed these acts are brought to justice,” he said.

Hlomuka called on affected communities to assist the police with their investigations, if they had any information pertaining to the murders.

TimesLIVE

