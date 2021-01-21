5 things Lindiwe Zulu has said about the Sassa water cannon incident

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu again responded to criticism and questions around her involvement in the water-bombing of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant applicants in Bellville last Friday

Zulu was at the Cape Town office last week when police turned a water cannon on grant applicants after they refused to social distance in the queue. Human rights organisation the Black Sash called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene, and accused the minister of “shameful and shocking disregard for the human rights of vulnerable beneficiaries, many of whom are disabled and chronically ill”.

Before the incident, Zulu instructed the applicants, from a police vehicle, to maintain social distancing.

She told the parliamentary portfolio committee on social development that she got into the police vehicle to use their loud hailer to address the crowd. She denied running away from the applicants and said she instructed the police to stop spraying them.