amaXhosa throne feud threatens AmaRharhabe quest for kingship

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has recommended to Ramaphosa and co-operative governance minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma that a commission of inquiry into the matter be established.

Mbulaleko Dalikhwezi Dondolo, who is of the faction opposed to the AmaRharhabe kingship bid, said: “We have occasionally noted the ongoing commission [ad hoc panel] through an e-mail notification from a certain Dr Mndende.

“This letter did not have any letterhead or official authorisation of its origin, a couple of days before it earmarked seating and process.

“We have not been formally notified nor formally invited to participate in such a very important and legislative process.”

He said they had written to Mndende and co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha demanding a postponement of the talks.

“There have never been and there is no Gcaleka nor Rharhabe kingdom ever to exist, only one amaXhosa nation.

“Prince Rharhabe has never been a king nor a successor in title for the king of the amaXhosa nation.

“No other person or heir from his senior traditional leadership status can rightfully claim any kingdom within [the] amaXhosa nation,” Dondolo said.

Mndende said she had received no communication from Dondolo or anyone representing him.

“Unfortunately, I cannot comment on this, we have not received any communication regarding this,” she said.

