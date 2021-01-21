amaXhosa throne feud threatens AmaRharhabe quest for kingship

Though one of the two feuding factions has come out in full support of the AmaRharhabe’s application, the other recently snubbed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ad hoc panel consulting on the AmaRharhabe kingship.

The ad hoc panel is led by cultural expert Nokuzola Mndende.

The AmaRharhabe and amaXhosa share the same bloodline despite having different royal families and kingdoms.

Rharhabe and his half-brother Gcaleka (leaders of the amaXhosa kingdom) were sons of King Phalo.