'We have lost a really important person in our lives': Jesse Duarte leads ANC tribute to Jackson Mthembu

Jackson Mthembu died with his boots on, working for the people of SA.

This was the moving tribute ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte paid to the late minister in the presidency on Thursday after the shocking news of his death from Covid-19 related complications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday afternoon that Mthembu had died earlier on Thursday after being diagnosed with Covid-19 on Monday January 11. The news sent shock waves around the country.

“I am struggling to process that he is gone, but he is gone ... Our brother is gone and he is not going to come back,” said Duarte, whose devastation could be seen as she addressed journalists on Thursday afternoon.

Duarte said: “We have lost a remarkable person for the ANC. He has come a long way with the ANC, from a young student in the 70s. Comrade Jackson grew into one of those formidable political actors in the country who sincerely believed SA could be transformed to make a better life for all of its people.”