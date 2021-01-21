KZN bids an emotional farewell to transport MEC Bheki Ntuli

Flags flew at half mast in KwaZulu-Natal for the second day, when transport, community safety and liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli was laid to rest in Empangeni on Thursday.

Ntuli, who passed away on Saturday due to Covid-19 related complications, was given a special official provincial funeral.

On Wednesday, veteran broadcaster Welcome Nzimande was afforded the same honour, when he was laid to rest in Richmond.

Addressing mourners at Ntuli's funeral, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said the family and the nation had lost a champion for the improvement of people's lives.

“Rejoice because you are not alone in this pain. The fundamental lesson we must learn from comrade Bheki’s life is that principle is sacrosanct. Comrade Bheki Ntuli has bequeathed us a legacy.