12 touching social media tributes for late minister Jackson Mthembu

22 January 2021 - 06:55
Minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu died on Thursday morning of Covid-19 related complications.
Image: Alon Skuy

Tribute messages from those who worked closely with Jackson Mthembu have been pouring in after the death of the minister in the presidency on Thursday.

Mthembu died of Covid-related complications. He was 62 years old.

Mthembu's death comes a week after he had tested positive for the virus after “showing some symptoms”.

“Today I visited the military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for abdominal pain. After undergoing tests, I tested positive for Covid 19. Plans are afoot to get all my family members and close associates tested as well,” he said.

At the time of his death, he was at the forefront of the government’s fight against the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc in the country. Mthembu was responsible for communicating the government’s messages in the fight against the pandemic.

On social media, politicians, including DA leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng education MEC Lesufi Panyaza and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba paid their tributes.

A rare exception among ministers

A giant has fallen

A true South African patriot

A leader among us

A strong leader who stood for what he believed in

Death be not proud

He rose above factionalism

Greatly missed

May he rest in peace

Farewell Comrade

A tragedy for us all

A communicator par excellence, and an even better man

