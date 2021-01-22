12 touching social media tributes for late minister Jackson Mthembu
Tribute messages from those who worked closely with Jackson Mthembu have been pouring in after the death of the minister in the presidency on Thursday.
Mthembu died of Covid-related complications. He was 62 years old.
Mthembu's death comes a week after he had tested positive for the virus after “showing some symptoms”.
“Today I visited the military hospital in Tshwane to get medical attention for abdominal pain. After undergoing tests, I tested positive for Covid 19. Plans are afoot to get all my family members and close associates tested as well,” he said.
At the time of his death, he was at the forefront of the government’s fight against the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc in the country. Mthembu was responsible for communicating the government’s messages in the fight against the pandemic.
On social media, politicians, including DA leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng education MEC Lesufi Panyaza and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba paid their tributes.
A rare exception among ministers
Jackson Mthembu was a rare exception amongst Ministers as he valued accountability dearly and never shied away from difficult questions. He had an impeccable knack for banter that could defrost the most tense moments between political opponents #JacksonMthembu— SollyMalatsi (@SollyMalatsi) January 21, 2021
A giant has fallen
My condolences to family and colleagues of Jackson Mthembu.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) January 21, 2021
We must not allow politics to forget our humanity. Giants are falling to this disease.
May he rest in peace🕯 pic.twitter.com/fBMDr0Fakw
A true South African patriot
Devastated to learn of the passing of Minister Jackson Mthembu. Was such an honour to serve alongside this true South African patriot. Condolences to his family and friends and the colleagues in his party. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/z2EDUsPq7W— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) January 21, 2021
A leader among us
A leader amongst us has left this world. His heart has ceased to beat thus leaving our hearts in pain. The pain is deep and unmeasurable.— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 21, 2021
A strong leader who stood for what he believed in
#Jacksonmthembu , you batted well during your innings. Your non- partisan approach in solving SA’s challenges should be emulated by many. RIP. pic.twitter.com/je4THU0lnz— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 21, 2021
Death be not proud
Terribly shocking and sad news.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) January 21, 2021
Rest in Peace Minister Jackson Mthembu. You will be sorely missed. Thank you for your hard work, kindness wicked sense of humour. My deepest sympathises to his family, friends and loved ones. My thoughts & prayers are with you. Death be not proud. pic.twitter.com/DsNUniFx0C
He rose above factionalism
Rest In Peace Cde Jackson Mthembu! You often rose above factionalism & narrow partisan politics. Your legacy includes the fact that as Chief Whip of the Majority party you guided your caucus to vote for a journey towards amendment of section 25 to allow for expropriation of land. pic.twitter.com/NDtZbE1Kn7— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) January 21, 2021
Greatly missed
Oh, I am heartbroken. 💔@JacksonMthembu_ you will be so greatly missed. May you rest in perfect peace. 🕊— Lindiwe Mazibuko (@LindiMazibuko) January 21, 2021
May he rest in peace
I am deeply saddened by the news that Minister Jackson Mthembu has passed away. On behalf of the Western Cape Government, I extend my condolences to his family and friends, and to the ANC. May he rest in peace. #RIPJacksonMthembu pic.twitter.com/pwEYaT0PlS— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) January 21, 2021
Farewell Comrade
Fare thee well Comrade Mthembu. pic.twitter.com/wBqJ3dwMlJ— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 21, 2021
A tragedy for us all
Jackson Mthembu was an excellent Chief Whip of Parliament. He stood strong and on principle when Parliament came under attack during Zuma years. Later he was a competent and dedicated member of the Executive. His death is a tragedy for us all 💔@IOL @News24— Corné_Mulder (@MulderCorn) January 21, 2021
A communicator par excellence, and an even better man
A giant tree has fallen— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 21, 2021
A communicator par excellence, and an even better man. He was always friendly and shall be missed for his kind and generous spirit.
Rest well my brother, Jackson Mthembu
Our deepest love and condolences goes to the Mthembu family in this painful time pic.twitter.com/kO9owxAHj8