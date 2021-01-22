Government considering increased borrowing and involving private sector to fund vaccines

Ramaphosa told the NEC lekgotla that though resources in the country were constrained, the funding of the vaccine could not be deferred as the cost in human life and to the economy would be far greater.

“Our first, and primary, source of vaccine funding is the fiscus. This is a public good that is vital to the wellbeing of all our people, and it is therefore correct that public funding should be used, even if this means increasing public borrowing,” Ramaphosa said.

“Comrade Tito [Mboweni, the finance minister] will later outline challenges in this regard, but funds will be there to save the lives of our people.”

Ramaphosa said the vaccine would have to cover everyone in the country’s borders, including foreign nationals.

“We should remember that the vaccine programme needs to reach everyone within the borders of our country, whether they are South Africans or not. This is not only a matter of basic human rights, but it is also necessary if we are to achieve the necessary level of population immunity,” he said.

He urged those in attendance at the NEC lekgotla to refrain from remarks that might suggest that only South Africans were targeted in the vaccine rollout.

“So we need to be careful not to talk about vaccinating South Africans only, and the continent is looking to us whether we will focus on our country alone,” he said.

