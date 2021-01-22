Traditional leaders fed up as 25 izinduna killed in KZN in two years

The Provincial House of Traditional Leaders in KwaZulu-Natal has expressed concerns over the safety of their leaders as dozens of murders have gone unsolved.

This week it emerged that at least 25 izinduna (local community leaders) have been murdered in the province over the past two years.

The house's chairperson, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, said such killings, which have continued unabated, have led traditional leaders to be seriously concerned about their safety and to be in a constant state of alert.

He said these murders were increasingly destabilising the institution of traditional leadership.