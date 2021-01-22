Politics

'You wasted more than 25 years' — Mbalula slammed for quoting Joe Biden on service delivery

22 January 2021 - 10:30
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula caught heat on Twitter after he quoted a tweet by US president Joe Biden.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula caught heat on Twitter after he quoted a tweet by US president Joe Biden.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula caught heat on Twitter on Thursday after he quoted a post from US president Joe Biden about not wasting time "when it comes to the crises we face”.

Biden tweeted this shortly after he and Kamala Harris were inaugurated on Wednesday.

Mbalula said he assured South Africans of the same thing in 2017 during his tenure as police minister.

But, South Africans were far from impressed with his work, and that of the ruling party.

“You are wasting time on Twitter,” one user responded.

Many lashed out at the minister about the state of rail transportation in SA and called on him to focus on the job at hand and not “idolise people who are working for their communities”.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has often criticised the minister for the state of the country’s railways. Last month, the minister attended to a Metrorail train station after Mashaba’s complaint.

