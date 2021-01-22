'You wasted more than 25 years' — Mbalula slammed for quoting Joe Biden on service delivery
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula caught heat on Twitter on Thursday after he quoted a post from US president Joe Biden about not wasting time "when it comes to the crises we face”.
Biden tweeted this shortly after he and Kamala Harris were inaugurated on Wednesday.
Mbalula said he assured South Africans of the same thing in 2017 during his tenure as police minister.
“No time with waste time” - F Mbalula, 2017. pic.twitter.com/4JCsrb2MoX— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 21, 2021
But, South Africans were far from impressed with his work, and that of the ruling party.
“You are wasting time on Twitter,” one user responded.
Many lashed out at the minister about the state of rail transportation in SA and called on him to focus on the job at hand and not “idolise people who are working for their communities”.
Vereeniging to joburg we still dont have the trains can you get to work pn that one Minister and stop idolizing people who are working for their communities— Taba tsa batho (@Vumisa72568391) January 21, 2021
You are wasting time while our rail infrastructure is being destroyed. Please tell us what measures you have put in place to protect what has remained of our national heritage? #VoetsekFikile— Daniel (@sekgari) January 21, 2021
Said the guy who can’t get our RAIL services up and running and our road network fixed 🤔🤔— Andrew Porter (@AndrewwPorter) January 21, 2021
I’d prefer action and implementation rather than lip service.
No trains from Johannesburg to Vereeniging for the first time in decades, n you are enjoying life as if u are not the face of the people that are being bankrupt by using taxis only. pic.twitter.com/lNtzn28BYS— South African by birth, second citizen of Uganda.. (@Teboho41703390) January 21, 2021
And you still did nothing after u said that 🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️— ⚪️Sekobo Sa Matepe😎 (@Edwin_Henya) January 21, 2021
All talk no Action 😏😏 pic.twitter.com/RASmLzqjZs
Nina yol wasted more Than 25years doing nothing but chowing tax money mxm— Mdlwembe🇿🇦 (@MotsohiTshepo) January 21, 2021
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has often criticised the minister for the state of the country’s railways. Last month, the minister attended to a Metrorail train station after Mashaba’s complaint.
Attended to Mr Mashaba pic.twitter.com/gV6Hs4xvIO— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) December 17, 2020