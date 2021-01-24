Ramaphosa calls on men and women to lead with integrity like Jackson Mthembu

As the ANC embarks on a journey of rebuilding and renewal, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday called on men and women to lead with “honour, integrity, principle and conviction”, just as the late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu did.

“As we pay homage to him today for what he was, a servant of the people who loved the people of this great land and put them above the love of party, of leader or of self, it is not enough to just eulogise him, we must complete what he was not able to finish in his own lifetime.

“The course of renewing and rebuilding his beloved movement, of restoring our nation’s faith and of building an ethical state that is led by men and women of honour, of integrity, of principle and of conviction.

“Minister Mthembu was a kind and gentle soul but when it came to corruption, to self-serving leadership, abuse of power, you would see another side of him. He was never deceived by the false smiles and empty promises of those who sought to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor or the weak, he called them out and he didn’t care if they were more powerful than him.”

Ramaphosa said this while paying homage to Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday at the age of 62.

The funeral service, which took place under strict Covid-19 protocols, was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ackerville Township in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.