State capture: State Security Agency splurged millions on Zuma's upkeep

Former president Jacob Zuma was a beneficiary of millions of rand from the State Security Agency's (SSA's) special operations unit between 2015 and 2017.

This is according to Sydney Mufamadi, the former chairperson of the high-level panel into SSA which was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018.

According to Mufamadi, an agent of SSA testified to the panel that Special Ops had a project called “Project Commitment” — a project, he said, that was meant for the financial upkeep of Zuma, to the tune of millions of rand.

The operation, Mufamadi went on, involved cash payments of R2.5m a month in the 2015/16 financial year, “via” former state security minister David Mahlobo, for the benefit of Zuma.

However, there was no evidence that the funds indeed reached Zuma, as the agent who testified never witnessed this happening.

“We were told that the project involved providing then president Zuma with R2.5m per month in the 2015/16 financial year. And this amount was increased to R4.5m in the 2016/17 financial year,” testified Mufamadi.