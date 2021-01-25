WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry shifts focus to State Security Agency

In 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the publication of the panel’s report on the SSA.

The review panel was appointed in June 2018 to assess the structure of the SSA relative to its mandate and inquire into its systems and capacity.

The panel was chaired by Mufamadi and included nine other members with a wide range of senior level experience and expertise in law, security studies, civil society, academia, the intelligence and security community and other arms of government.

TimesLIVE