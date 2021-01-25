Zondo hears how Zuma used State Security Agency to deal with perceived enemies, including Ramaphosa

Former president Jacob Zuma allegedly used the State Security Agency's (SSA's) special operations unit to deal with his perceived enemies in the political arena, civil society and student movements.

Among those the SSA moved to frustrate was then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, in his quest to replace Zuma as ANC president.

According to Sydney Mufamadi, the chairperson of the high-level panel into the SSA, the agency, among other things, tried to impede the distribution of CR17 T-shirts to the 2016 ANC January 8 anniversary rally held in the North West.

CR17 is the campaign that catapulted Ramaphosa to the ANC top position in December 2017 at the party's elective conference at Nasrec.

According to Mufamadi, the panel heard evidence how the SSA had also moved to impede the transportation of ANC supporters from Gauteng to the same 2016 January 8 birthday bash.

At the time, there were growing calls in the country for Zuma to vacate the Union Buildings amid multiple scandals, with Gauteng ANC structures viewed to be leading the charge.